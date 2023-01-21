LeVert supplied 22 points (7-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 120-114 loss to the Warriors.

LeVert tied his best mark of the season by hitting five shots from deep. He's scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games and has converted on nine of 15 attempts from downtown over this brief stretch.