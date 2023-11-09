LeVert finished with 29 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 13-16 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 128-120 loss to Oklahoma City.

Although LeVert came off the bench during Wednesday's matchup, he had plenty of success from the floor and topped 20 points for the second time this year despite committing five fouls. The 29-year-old has had a few disappointing performances this year but should have plenty of chances to maintain a sizable role.