LeVert provided 22 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 113-85 win over the 76ers.

LeVert made all five of his shot attempts in the first half as he scored 13 points in 14 minutes. He went just 4-for-26 in his previous four games before catching fire Wednesday. While his 37.8 percent shooting percentage is the lowest of his career, his 38.7 percent mark from beyond the arc is a personal best.