LeVert (wrist) is probable to play Sunday against the Nuggets.
LeVert missed his first game since early March on Friday against the 76ers, but the wing is expected back in the lineup against Denver. LeVert has struggled mightily in his last three appearances, scoring a combined 13 points.
