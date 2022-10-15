LeVert had 12 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and four steals Friday during the Cavaliers' 114-108 loss to the Magic.

LeVert started and logged a team-high 27 minutes. Issac Okoro, LeVert's main competition for Cleveland starting small-forward role, started as well. Speculatively, it seems a timeshare could be firmly in place. LeVert averaged 11.1 points, 3.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds in nine starts off the bench for the Cavaliers in 2021-22.