LeVert (wrist) was spotted getting some shots up at Wednesday's morning shootaround, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

LeVert is currently listed as questionable to face the Bucks on Wednesday night. His wrist was heavily taped up at the shootaround, and it looks like he was doing a very light workout in front of the coaches. If he's unable to play, guys like Sam Merrill, Georges Niang and Craig Porter could be asked to step up.