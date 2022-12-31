LeVert is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game versus the Bulls, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
LeVert will replace Darius Garland (thumb) in the starting five Saturday. He is averaging 14.1 points, 5.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 34.1 minutes across the 16 games he's started this season.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Another quiet outing•
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Rough night Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Scores 23 in return to bench•
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Returns to bench Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Strong effort again Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Scores team-high 22 points•