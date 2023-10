LeVert will start Friday's preseason finale against the Pacers, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

With Darius Garland (rest) out, LeVert will start next to Donovan Mitchell in Cleveland's backcourt. LeVert started only 30 of his 74 appearances last year, but he still played over 30 minutes per game. He should have a similar role in 2023-24.