LeVert chipped in 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Saturday's 114-102 victory over the Bucks.
LeVert started for the third game in a row, and while he couldn't reach the 20-point mark as he did in the past two contests, he still ended with a decent stat line, highlighted by his seven assists -- his highest mark in that category Oct. 30, when he dished out eight against the Knicks. LeVert is averaging 14.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in January.
