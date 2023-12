LeVert (knee) was able to participate in Wednesday's morning shootaround, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

LeVert is still listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Mavericks and has missed the past two games. However, his attendance at the morning shootaround suggests he's trending in the right direction. If LeVert or Donovan Mitchell (illness) are unable to play, Craig Porter would be in line for another big workload.