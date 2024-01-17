LeVert (wrist) will play Wednesday against the Bucks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

LeVert will appear in a ninth straight game despite dealing with a right wrist issue. His hand was heavily taped during the team's morning shootaround, which may impact him slightly during the game. LeVert's been on a tear recently, averaging 19.8 points on 45.9 percent shooting and 5.3 assists in 28.3 minutes per game over his last eight appearances.