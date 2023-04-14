LeVert (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Knicks on Saturday.

LeVert missed the final two games of the regular season to rest a lingering knee issue, but as expected, he'll be good to go for playoff action. The backup wing started 30 of his 74 regular-season appearances, posting 12.1 points, 3.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 30.3 minutes per game.