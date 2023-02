LeVert amassed 15 points (5-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 113-85 victory over the Pistons.

LeVert got a start Wednesday due to Donovan Mitchell (groin) and Darius Garland (thumb) both sitting out and put forth an all-around performance while securing 15 points in the victory. LeVert has tallied at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in four games this season.