LeVert is on the bench for Sunday's game against the Suns.
LeVert heads back to the bench with the return of Donovan Mitchell to the starting unit. The guard has scored at least 20 points in two of his last three games and should operate as Cleveland's main second-unit scorer in this game.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Steps up late as leading scorer•
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Productive in spot start•
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Gets starting nod•
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Another quiet outing•
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Rough night Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Scores 23 in return to bench•