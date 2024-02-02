LeVert supplied 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals across 29 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 108-101 victory over the Grizzlies.

The veteran guard has struggled to find his form since returning from a two-game absence in late January due to a wrist injury. Over the last five contests, LeVert is averaging just 12.2 points, 3.8 assists, 2.4 boards, 1.4 steals and 1.0 threes, but Thursday saw his best scoring performance during that stretch, offering some hope he'll get back on track in February.