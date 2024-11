LeVert (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks.

LeVert was sidelined for Saturday's win over the Bucks, which was the second night of a back-to-back set, but he has a chance to return for Monday's rematch. He's scored in double figures in four of his first six appearances this season, averaging 12.0 points and 4.3 assists in 21.7 minutes per game.