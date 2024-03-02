LeVert (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
LeVert and Donovan Mitchell (knee) are questionable after missing Friday's win over Detroit. Sam Merrill and Craig Porter would be candidates for playing time again if LeVert and Mitchell remain out Sunday.
