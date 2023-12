LeVert (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.

LeVert has missed four straight games after aggravating a knee injury he originally suffered in mid-November, but he'll have a chance to suit up Tuesday. This is the first time he hasn't been ruled out on the Cavaliers' initial injury report during his recent absence, but LeVert's availability will likely come down to a game-time decision ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET opening tip.