LeVert contributed 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt), six rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 117-111 loss to Phoenix.

LeVert's secondary ballhandling skills and on-ball style have been leaned on with Donovan Mitchell (knee) out. Elevating LeVert's usage has its pros and cons, evident through a stellar 8.3 assists and 3.32 AST/TO ratio across his last four contests, as well as lowly 35.2 percent shooting, including a 29.6 percent clip from deep, on 13.5 shots per game. A difficult matchup awaits Wednesday against New Orleans' top-10 defense.