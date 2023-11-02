Levert recorded 19 points (6-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 31 minutes in Wednesday's 95-89 win over the Knicks.

Levert sat out of the first game of the home-and-home series with the Knicks on Tuesday with a hamstring strain. He still managed to play 31 minutes despite going back to the bench after a spot start for Donovan Mitchell on Saturday and should continue to see a lot of floor time with Darius Garland (hamstring) sidelined.