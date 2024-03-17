LeVert chipped in 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals across 32 minutes during Saturday's 117-103 loss to the Rockets.

It was a nice bounce-back effort for LeVert, who was coming off a two-point performance against the Pelicans on Wednesday. It's his first 20-point game since Jan. 11 against the Nets and the first time he has shot 50 percent or better since Feb. 27 against the Mavericks. LeVert is averaging 5.1 assists per game this season, but he has upped that to 8.3 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.