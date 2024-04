LeVert closed Wednesday's 110-98 win over Memphis with 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 28 minutes.

LeVert retreated to the bench Wednesday with Donovan Mitchell returning from a one-game absence. LeVert still managed to get his looks on offense and extended his streak of double-digit scoring to six games. Over that span, he has averaged 18.2 points on 55.1 percent shooting, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals over 30.7 minutes per game.