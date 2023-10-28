LeVert amassed 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 108-105 loss to the Thunder.

LeVert ceded his spot in the starting lineup when the Cavaliers signed Max Strus to a four-year, $63 million contract during free agency, though he has played 31 minutes in each of the first two games of the 2023-24 campaign. He's led the Cavs bench in scoring in both games this season, though he's shooting just 33.3 percent from the floor so far. LeVert will continue to operate as the first player off the bench for the Cavaliers and would figure to slip into the starting lineup should Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, or Strus miss time.