LeVert closed Tuesday's 129-113 victory over the Jazz with 26 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes.

LeVert drew the start in the backcourt as Donovan Mitchell (injury management) took the night off for the front end of a back-to-back. LeVert has been dealing with a wrist injury in recent days, but he logged a full game and his shooting stroke showed no ill effects. The Cavaliers will play another back-to-back set this weekend, and we may see Mitchell sit for one of the games.