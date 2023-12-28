LeVert contributed 29 points (9-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-8 FT), two rebounds and seven assists across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 113-110 win over the Mavericks.

LeVert missed Cleveland's previous contest due to a knee issue, and he wasn't certain to play Wednesday until being upgraded to available shortly before tipoff. The injury didn't seem to bother him against the Mavericks, however, as the veteran wing led the Cavs with 29 points, fueled by a 6-for-11 mark from three-point range. LeVert has shown flashes of this type of production throughout the campaign -- this was his seventh effort of 20-plus points through 22 appearances this season. He's not the most consistent or efficient performer, but his per-game averages of 15.7 points, 3.9 assists, 3.5 boards, 1.9 triples and 1.0 steals make him worthy of fantasy consideration despite a poor 41.8 percent field-goal rate.