LeVert posted 29 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 13-16 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 128-120 loss to the Thunder.

LeVert the Cavaliers in scoring Wednesday despite coming off the bench. The 29-year-old guard found joy at the free-throw line, scoring almost half his points from the charity stripe. LeVert is averaging 33.4 minutes per contest, giving him more than ample opportunities to provide quality fantasy output, especially in the scoring department.