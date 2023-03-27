LeVert amassed 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 108-91 victory over Houston.
LeVert continues to play meaningful minutes off the bench, topping 30 for the third time in his past five games. He has scored double-digits in all five games, totaling 17 assists and 11 steals. As long as he is playing as the sixth man, he is worth a look for streaming purposes, assuming field goal efficiency is not a priority.
