LeVert chipped in 22 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals over 36 minutes during Saturday's 118-110 victory over Golden State.

With most of Cleveland's roster back to full health, LeVert is playing from the bench but still producing. He joined Georges Niang as the first man off the bench and continued to play for the entire second quarter to spell Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. LeVert also played almost all of the fourth quarter, giving him the highest minute count on the team.