LeVert ended Wednesday's 114-106 win over the 76ers with seven points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 25 minutes.

LeVert was able to chip in across the board, albeit in small quantities. Despite playing a consistent role off the bench, LeVert's playing time has been a little underwhelming, resulting in modest production. He remains a key piece in the second unit but as long as the team is winning, it appears as though they are going to continue to limit LeVert's opportunities.