LeVert finished with seven points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals across 33 minutes in Monday's 118-114 overtime win over the Celtics.

With Boston missing its top two big men (Robert Williams and Al Horford), the Cavaliers matched up with more small-ball lineups, an arrangement that enabled LeVert to eclipse the 30-minute mark for just the third time in nine games. Though he still makes for a decent streaming option for points and three-pointers -- albeit with typically poor percentages -- when the Cavaliers are without one of Donovan Mitchell or Darius Garland, LeVert remains a far less appealing fantasy option in his current sixth-man role. His production in the defensive categories Monday propped up the overall value of his stat line, but LeVert had averaged just 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks over his previous nine appearances since moving back to the bench Feb. 10.