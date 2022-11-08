LeVert produced four points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 119-117 loss to the Clippers.

LeVert struggled to find his shooting stroke during Monday's loss and failed to score in double figures for just the second time this season. Across 10 appearances, the combo guard is averaging 13.4 points, 5.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 35.2 minutes per game, but his scoring output may be skewed by a 41-point outburst against the Celtics on Oct. 28 when Darius Garland was sidelined with an eye injury.