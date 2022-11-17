LeVert posted two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 113-98 loss to the Bucks.

LeVert's field-goal percentage on the season is now down to 38.5. His points per game are also the lowest of his career since 2017-18. If LeVert continues to play poorly, he could lose his starting to Lamar Stevens or Isaac Okoro.