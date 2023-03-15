LeVert isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus Philadelphia.
Donovan Mitchell will replace LeVert in the starting lineup Wednesday. LeVert is averaging 9.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 26.8 minutes across his 37 games coming off the bench this season.
