LeVert will move into the starting lineup Friday against the Heat, Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Darius Garland (right quadriceps contusion) is sitting this one out but is considered day-to-day. In 26 starts this season, LeVert has posted averages of 14.9 points, 4.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 three-pointers.
