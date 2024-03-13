LeVert isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Pelicans, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

Donovan Mitchell will replace LeVert in the starting lineup Wednesday after missing Cleveland's last seven contests with a knee injury. LeVert is averaging 12.6 points, 8.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 33.4 minutes across his last five appearances coming off the bench.