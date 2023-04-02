LeVert will shift back to the bench for Sunday's game against Indiana, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

LeVert started the last two games with Isaac Okoro (knee) sidelined, and while Okoro is out again Sunday, the Cavs will pivot to Dean Wade at forward alongside Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. LeVert finished Friday's loss to the Knicks with 15 points, seven assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block in 37 minutes.