LeVert contributed 14 points (4-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Saturday's 128-96 victory over the Bulls.

LeVert tallied season-high marks in both scoring and assists in Saturday's win over Chicago, nearly posting a double-double for Cleveland. In two games this season, LeVert is averaging 12.0 points, 7.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.