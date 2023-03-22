LeVert supplied 18 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 victory over the Nets.

LeVert led the bench in scoring and assists while leading the team in steals and finishing with the second-highest point total in Tuesday's victory. LeVert has scored 15 or more points in six straight contests.