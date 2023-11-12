LeVert ended Saturday's 118-110 win over Golden State with 22 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals over 36 minutes.
LeVert launched his second-highest shot total of the season and led Cleveland in scoring despite subpar efficiency. LeVert was the only Cavalier to log 20-plus minutes off the bench, creating a solid floor as a sixth man when Cleveland is fully healthy.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Lives at the charity stripe•
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Drops 29 points off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Leading scorer off bench in return•
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Suiting up Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Downgraded to out•