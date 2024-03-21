LeVert had 16 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes in Wednesday's 107-104 loss to the Heat.

LeVert now has six double-doubles on the season and has reached that mark in each of his last three starts. He's moved into the starting lineup with Donovan Mitchell set to miss time due to a nasal fracture. LeVert is averaging 13.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.9 steals over 33.1 minutes per game in March.