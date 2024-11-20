LeVert (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Pelicans.
LeVert will miss his second game in a row due to some inflammation in his left knee. Fortunately for Cleveland, they will have a few days off before their next game against the Raptors on Sunday. Craig Porter and Georges Niang could see extended minutes on the wings for the shorthanded Cavaliers on Wednesday.
