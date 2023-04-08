LeVert (knee) will be sidelined for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Hornets.

LeVert will rest up for the Cavaliers' first-round playoff series against the Knicks, joining Darius Garland (lower leg), Donovan Mitchell (hand), Isaac Okoro (knee) and Dylan Windler (foot) on the sidelines, while Jarrett Allen (groin) is questionable. LeVert finishes his first complete season with Cleveland averaging 12.1 points, 3.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 30.3 minutes. He heads into the postseason with nine prior playoff appearances under his belt.