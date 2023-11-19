LeVert (knee) will not play Sunday against Denver, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

LeVert will join Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) on the sideline, with Dean Wade sliding into the starting lineup for a second straight game. Darius Garland and Max Strus could have huge workloads, while Georges Niang will be tasked with a larger role in the second unit. Craig Porter and Sam Merrill could also be involved in the regular rotation. LeVert's next opportunity to take the court is Tuesday against Philadelphia.