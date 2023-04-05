LeVert has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against Orlando due to right knee soreness.
LeVert has finished with at least 15 points and 33 minutes played in three straight games, but he'll take a seat Thursday, along with the majority of Cleveland's regulars. The severity of the knee issue remains unclear, but LeVert's next chance to suit up will come during the Cavaliers' regular-season finale against Charlotte on Sunday.
