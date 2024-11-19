LeVert (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

LeVert will miss Tuesday's contest due to left knee inflammation. The 30-year-old has played significant minutes off the bench for the Cavaliers this season, and with LeVert sidelined, the club will likely take an extended look at Ty Jerome, Sam Merrill and Georges Niang. LeVert's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Pelicans.