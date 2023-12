LeVert has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Pistons due to a left knee injury.

LeVert missed back-to-back games in mid-November due to a knee injury and has struggled since returning to action, averaging 8.0 points on 36.4 percent shooting over his last five appearances. In LeVert's absence, Craig Porter will presumably operate as the top guard behind Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.