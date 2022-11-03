LeVert posted 15 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 46 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 overtime win versus the Celtics.

LeVert's playing time is encouraging, as he received extended minutes despite Darius Garland returning to the lineup. LeVert has struggled from the field (33.3 percent) but is blistering hot from three (47.5 percent on 5.7 attempts per game) through seven games. These percentages will likely flip, and the 28-year-old forward looks to be a key part of the Cavaliers' rotation.