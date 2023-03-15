LeVert produced 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and four steals across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 120-104 win over the Hornets.

The veteran wing got the start with Donovan Mitchell (finger) sidelined and responded by topping 20 points for the first time since Jan. 20. LeVert has scored in double digits in five of the last seven games, but his fantasy value remains somewhat limited when the Cavs' roster is fully healthy.