LeVert (elbow) is on court for warm-ups in advance of Tuesday's game against Boston, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

LeVert could be poised to return from a two-game absence due to a right elbow sprain. If the 29-year-old is ultimately able to suit up, his offensive punch would be a welcome addition to a Cavaliers squad lacking Donovan Mitchell (knee) and Max Strus (knee).