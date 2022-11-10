LeVert posted 21 points (9-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 loss to the Kings.

LeVert has struggled to put the ball in the hoop this season -- he entered Wednesday shooting just 36.5 percent from the field -- but he knocked down half of his attempts Wednesday to finish second on the team with 21 points. Even better, the versatile wing led the Cavs with 10 boards to log his first double-double of the campaign. As icing on the cake, LeVert added six dimes and a pair of thefts to round out one of his better performances this season. While his shooting struggles are problematic, LeVert has maintained fantasy viability by averaging 14.1 points, 5.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 0.9 steals through 11 contests.